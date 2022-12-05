JAT Capital Mgmt LP Has $11.85 Million Stock Holdings in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

JAT Capital Mgmt LP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) by 438.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 661,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,273 shares during the period. DISH Network makes up about 3.4% of JAT Capital Mgmt LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. JAT Capital Mgmt LP owned approximately 0.12% of DISH Network worth $11,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in DISH Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 8,188 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,867,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,282 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

DISH Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DISH traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,929. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $12.55 and a 1-year high of $37.28.

Insider Activity at DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DISH Network Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Defranco acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.73 per share, with a total value of $1,840,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 131,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,197,100.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on DISH shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DISH Network to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DISH Network currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.64.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

See Also

