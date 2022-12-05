Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Short Interest Down 17.4% in November

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,170,000 shares, a decrease of 17.4% from the October 31st total of 5,050,000 shares. Approximately 6.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 928,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jackson Financial

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,920,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,350,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,219,000 after acquiring an additional 111,959 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 88.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 72,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 34,186 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 8.0% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,449,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,230,000 after acquiring an additional 107,977 shares during the period. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Jackson Financial by 352,400.0% in the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Jackson Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Jackson Financial Announces Dividend

Jackson Financial stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.72. The company had a trading volume of 452,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,283. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.52. Jackson Financial has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $47.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day moving average of $31.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.82%.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

