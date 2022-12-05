J. M. Smucker (SJM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for J. M. Smucker (NYSE: SJM):

11/22/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $132.00 to $135.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $158.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/22/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $145.00 to $148.00.

11/21/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock.

11/21/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to $128.00.

11/15/2022 – J. M. Smucker is now covered by analysts at BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock.

11/15/2022 – J. M. Smucker is now covered by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

11/14/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $145.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – J. M. Smucker is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – J. M. Smucker had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $111.00 to $125.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE SJM traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.02. The stock had a trading volume of 564,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $155.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.02. The firm has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.24.

Get The J M Smucker Company alerts:

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at J. M. Smucker

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J. M. Smucker

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJM. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The J M Smucker Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J M Smucker Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.