Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt Purchases 53,204 Shares

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR – Get Rating) CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 53,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $20,217.52. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 159,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,613.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Jonathan Robert Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 5th, Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 32,200 shares of Isoray stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $12,236.00.
Isoray stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.34. 963,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.51.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Isoray by 4.1% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 41.0% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 775,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.
