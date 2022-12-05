Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt Purchases 53,204 Shares

Isoray, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISRGet Rating) CFO Jonathan Robert Hunt bought 53,204 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $20,217.52. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 159,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,613.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Robert Hunt also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, December 5th, Jonathan Robert Hunt acquired 32,200 shares of Isoray stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $12,236.00.

Isoray Trading Down 11.8 %

Isoray stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.34. 963,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,209. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.92. Isoray, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $0.51.

Isoray (NYSEAMERICAN:ISRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The healthcare company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 million. Isoray had a negative net margin of 48.05% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Isoray, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Isoray

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Isoray by 4.1% during the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,914,500 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares during the last quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 41.0% during the second quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 775,354 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 6.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,619 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 34,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Isoray by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 669,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Isoray

Isoray, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and markets isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers.

