iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Position Reduced by Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,282,511,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after acquiring an additional 183,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $232.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $219.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $310.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.