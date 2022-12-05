iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 52,448 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 817,758 shares.The stock last traded at $19.26 and had previously closed at $19.25.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Singapore ETF

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,055,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 347,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after acquiring an additional 44,138 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 160,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 76,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $655,000.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

