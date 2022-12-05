IOTA (MIOTA) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.26 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last week, IOTA has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $593.19 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00001248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005845 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002136 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00013743 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000144 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

