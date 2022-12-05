Invitoken (INVI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $86,716.27

Invitoken (INVI) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Invitoken token can currently be bought for $1.56 or 0.00009006 BTC on exchanges. Invitoken has a market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $86,716.27 worth of Invitoken was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Invitoken has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Invitoken’s launch date was December 27th, 2012. Invitoken’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Invitoken’s official message board is medium.com/invitoken. Invitoken’s official Twitter account is @invitoken. The official website for Invitoken is www.invitree.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “INVI TOKEN of INVITREE is an invitation commerce project in South Korea which has created a new commercial paradigm of invitation commerce. It operates a total of 9 premium lounges including department stores and luxury halls.INVITREE is an invite-based commerce platform for customers of card companies and retailers who hope to enjoy premium life at a reasonable price. It operates various programs to ehance the dignity and value of those invited through travel, culture and household beauty appliances. It provides luxury services, based on convenience and reliability, to members of Invitree and customers who want to make purchases of regional premium brands.INVITREE offers a premium concierge service where sellers with expertise in luxury goods visit the places the VIP customers want and help to check and purchase the products.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invitoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invitoken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Invitoken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

