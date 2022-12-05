Investment Analysts’ Upgrades for December 5th (ANNSF, BEVFF, BLMIF, BLWYF, CMCSA, CODYY, CPE, DIV, DPZ, ELMUF)

Investment Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, December 5th:

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an underweight rating to an overweight rating. The firm currently has $150.00 price target on the stock.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating.

Bank Leumi le-Israel B.M. (OTCMKTS:BLMIF)

was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating. The firm currently has $38.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $30.00.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an underweight rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $57.00 target price on the stock.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$3.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$3.25.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) was upgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a neutral rating to a buy rating. BTIG Research currently has $460.00 target price on the stock.

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an underperform rating to a neutral rating.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) was upgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from an accumulate rating to a buy rating. Johnson Rice currently has $210.00 target price on the stock.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $16.00.

Hoshizaki (OTCMKTS:HSHIF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Kurita Water Industries (OTCMKTS:KTWIY) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have C$23.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$24.00.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $50.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $40.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating. They currently have $56.00 price target on the stock.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Porsche Automobil (OTCMKTS:POAHY) was upgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $59.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a hold rating to a buy rating. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has C$103.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$95.00.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $67.00 target price on the stock.

UCB (OTCMKTS:UCBJF) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF) was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

