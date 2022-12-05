Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) is Sunflower Bank N.A.’s 9th Largest Position

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 679,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,061 shares during the quarter. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF makes up about 3.3% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $16,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 197.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 203,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after acquiring an additional 134,826 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $881,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after acquiring an additional 35,903 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,393,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,904,000.

VRIG traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.64. 3,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,469. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $25.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.70.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.091 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st.

