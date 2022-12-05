Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) is Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Chicago Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF comprises approximately 8.6% of Chicago Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $9,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 175,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 118,796 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 22,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,307 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.80 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $55.99 and a one year high of $69.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.38.

