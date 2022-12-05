Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VPV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 135,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,787. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 51,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 137,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 40,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 23.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 138,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 26,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

