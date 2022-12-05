Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0383 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years.
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance
Shares of VPV traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 135,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,787. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.29. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust
Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.