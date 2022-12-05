Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:VMO)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0394 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
VMO traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $9.78. 407,301 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,382. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.91.
About Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust
Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
