Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the October 31st total of 4,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 932,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.9 days. Approximately 12.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Mortgage Capital

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $780,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,913,000 after buying an additional 47,051 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,625,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,237,000 after buying an additional 287,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.77% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:IVR traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.37. 1,107,326 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,090. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $14.25. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $31.50.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 19.45%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is currently -16.46%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IVR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.

