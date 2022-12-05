Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS) Short Interest Up 8.0% in November

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSJS opened at $21.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.27. Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $25.39.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
