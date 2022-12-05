InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Short Interest Down 9.3% in November

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 218,300 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 31st total of 240,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,183.0 days.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 9.2 %

OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $9.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.64 and its 200-day moving average is $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $13.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.25 to C$16.25 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

