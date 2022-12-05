International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Short Interest Update

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, a decline of 12.9% from the October 31st total of 3,880,000 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

International Game Technology Stock Performance

IGT traded down $0.37 on Monday, hitting $25.02. The company had a trading volume of 19,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,338. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.75. International Game Technology has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 1.86.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Game Technology Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. International Game Technology’s payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Institutional Trading of International Game Technology

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter worth $1,028,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 64.8% during the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,411 shares during the period. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the second quarter valued at $5,673,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 6.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,923,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,068,000 after acquiring an additional 490,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

Further Reading

