Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Shares Gap Down to $24.01

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.01, but opened at $23.25. Intapp shares last traded at $23.06, with a volume of 19 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on INTA shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Intapp Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intapp

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative net margin of 32.69% and a negative return on equity of 30.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intapp news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $43,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 33,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $734,250.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,656,615.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 1,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $43,802.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,757 shares in the company, valued at $5,824,654. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,195 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,402 in the last three months. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTA. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 49.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,403,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,698,000 after purchasing an additional 462,248 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,428,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 77.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 550,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Intapp by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,398,000 after acquiring an additional 144,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Intapp by 417.5% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 153,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 123,782 shares during the last quarter. 82.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Intapp

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

Featured Stories

