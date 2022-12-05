Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) CFO Sells $205,208.74 in Stock

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) CFO Stephen I. Robertson sold 8,926 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $205,208.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,099,798.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INTA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.02. 66,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.14 and a beta of 0.73. Intapp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.52 and a 1 year high of $29.29.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.42 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 30.50% and a negative net margin of 32.69%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Intapp from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Intapp from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Intapp from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Intapp from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intapp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 97,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 309,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 8,134 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Intapp by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

