Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 16th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,793 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $139,506.54.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,990,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.