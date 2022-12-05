Insider Selling: Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Sells 2,600 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,600 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $99,684.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,383,252.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, November 16th, Jennifer Rock sold 3,793 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $139,506.54.
  • On Thursday, November 3rd, Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50.

Zillow Group Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ Z traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,990,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,491,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.09 and a quick ratio of 12.09. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.31.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zillow Group

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

