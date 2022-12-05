Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells 2,340 Shares of Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) Director Clayton Trier sold 2,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.29, for a total transaction of $206,598.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,240 shares in the company, valued at $727,509.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
U.S. Physical Therapy stock traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $90.16. The company had a trading volume of 5,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,932. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.28. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.30 and a 12-month high of $131.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.85%.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USPH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.
