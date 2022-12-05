Insider Selling: Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Director Sells 2,025 Shares of Stock

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total value of $308,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,682,722.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $148.92. 1,248,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,077,493. The company has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.41. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.40 and a 1 year high of $174.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 17th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DGX shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

Institutional Trading of Quest Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,807,624 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,752,852,000 after buying an additional 1,171,242 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,634,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,577,000 after buying an additional 664,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,778,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Get Rating)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.