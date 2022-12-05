Insider Selling: Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $532,620.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 210,949 shares in the company, valued at $10,214,150.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Ronald Palmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total value of $473,220.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.71, for a total value of $469,810.00.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $47.47. 7,104,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,287,825. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $37.45 and a one year high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Newmont in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Newmont from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Newmont from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.47.

Institutional Trading of Newmont

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 47,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 3.7% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Newmont by 15.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Newmont by 0.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 41,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

