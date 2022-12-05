Insider Selling: Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) CEO Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $157,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,259,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $6.28 on Monday, reaching $150.97. The stock had a trading volume of 529,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,657. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $119.76 and a 1 year high of $169.98.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.50.
About Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
