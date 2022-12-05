Insider Selling: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sells 30,500 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 30,500 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $18,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,828,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Grove Collaborative alerts:

On Wednesday, November 30th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 20,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $12,800.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $29,737.40.

On Friday, November 25th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,100 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $6,916.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 10,300 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $8,034.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,400 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $7,896.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 21,100 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $21,944.00.

On Friday, November 11th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $87,840.00.

On Wednesday, October 12th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $57,500.64.

On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91.

On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00.

Grove Collaborative Price Performance

Shares of GROV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $12.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Grove Collaborative in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University lifted its holdings in Grove Collaborative by 50.0% in the third quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 88,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 29,401 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GROV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Grove Collaborative Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.