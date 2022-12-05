Insider Selling: Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV) Major Shareholder Sells 30,500 Shares of Stock

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GROV – Get Rating) major shareholder Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 30,500 shares of Grove Collaborative stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.60, for a total value of $18,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,828,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,297,391.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Sculptor Capital Management, I also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 30th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 20,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $12,800.00.
- On Monday, November 28th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 42,482 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.70, for a total value of $29,737.40.
- On Friday, November 25th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,100 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.76, for a total value of $6,916.00.
- On Wednesday, November 23rd, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 10,300 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.78, for a total value of $8,034.00.
- On Monday, November 21st, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 9,400 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total value of $7,896.00.
- On Thursday, November 17th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 21,100 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $21,944.00.
- On Friday, November 11th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 72,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.22, for a total value of $87,840.00.
- On Wednesday, October 12th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 39,384 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total value of $57,500.64.
- On Monday, October 10th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 26,421 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total value of $45,179.91.
- On Friday, October 7th, Sculptor Capital Management, I sold 50,000 shares of Grove Collaborative stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.91, for a total value of $95,500.00.
Grove Collaborative Price Performance
Shares of GROV stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.56. The company had a trading volume of 5,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,836. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.46. Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $12.50.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grove Collaborative
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GROV has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Grove Collaborative in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Grove Collaborative from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.
Grove Collaborative Company Profile
Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc operates as a plastic neutral consumer products retailer in the United States. It provides cleaning essentials, such as kitchen and bathroom cleaning products, household cleaners, hand and dish soaps, paper products, and laundry care products; home and pantry products, including home fragrances, bedding and bath products, cookware and dinnerware, and pest control products, as well as trash, recycling, and compost bags; and clean beauty, haircare, skincare, oral care, period care, and kids and personal care products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grove Collaborative (GROV)
- Tesla Shares Are Sliding, Here’s Why
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Fastenal, An Aristocrat To Be
- Is Big Lots the Next Bed Bath & Beyond Disaster in the Making?
- Is Salesforce Stock a Bargain Down Here?
- Intel is a Sleeping Giant Ready to Awaken
Receive News & Ratings for Grove Collaborative Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grove Collaborative and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.