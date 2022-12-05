Insider Selling: Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Sells 8,000 Shares of Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 8,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$70.25, for a total value of C$562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 111,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,867,016.50.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE:AEM traded down C$0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching C$68.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,527,840. The firm has a market cap of C$31.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.17. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 12 month low of C$48.88 and a 12 month high of C$84.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$60.81 and a 200-day moving average of C$60.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.553 per share. This is an increase from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Agnico Eagle Mines

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEM. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$91.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$62.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eight Capital reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$86.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$75.00.

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

