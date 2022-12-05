Insider Selling: Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Director Sells 17,287 Shares of Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,727.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Keith Rabois also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $346,431.48.

AFRM stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,163,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,792,929. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.35. The company has a current ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.94 and a 12 month high of $128.86.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 45.24% and a negative return on equity of 25.51%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Affirm by 15.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 69.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 26,367 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 105,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after buying an additional 70,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 8,876 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.89.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

