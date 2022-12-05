Insider Buying: Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) CFO Purchases 40,000 Shares of Stock

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Rating) CFO W Bryan Hill purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.97 per share, with a total value of $518,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 228,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,735.79. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Alkami Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of ALKT stock traded down $0.20 on Monday, hitting $12.73. The company had a trading volume of 218,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,627. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.38. Alkami Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $24.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alkami Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKT. Long Path Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,297,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,552,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,466,000 after buying an additional 697,148 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alkami Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,665,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,665,000 after buying an additional 473,926 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alkami Technology by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 792,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,926,000 after buying an additional 410,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alkami Technology Company Profile

Separately, Stephens started coverage on Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

Alkami Technology, Inc offers a cloud-based digital banking platform in the United States. The company's platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, multi-tenant architecture.

