Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Short Interest Up 6.3% in November

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,020,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 31st total of 34,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,460,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Infosys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lowered their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Infosys to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.06.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.19. 5,674,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,600,248. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys has a 1-year low of $16.39 and a 1-year high of $26.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67.

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 30.67% and a net margin of 16.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Infosys will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Schubert & Co bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 13.01% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

