IndiGG (INDI) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $59,001.42

IndiGG (INDI) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. IndiGG has a total market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $59,001.42 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, IndiGG has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can currently be purchased for about $0.0689 or 0.00000402 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About IndiGG

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IndiGG using one of the exchanges listed above.

