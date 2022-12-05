Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Imperial Oil Limited (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 25,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 575,710 shares.The stock last traded at $55.50 and had previously closed at $55.93.
Several research firms recently issued reports on IMO. StockNews.com lowered Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.50.
Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
