Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on IMGO shares. Cowen downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Guggenheim set a $36.00 target price on shares of Imago BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Wedbush downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Imago BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Imago BioSciences by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Imago BioSciences during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Imago BioSciences by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Imago BioSciences by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGO opened at $35.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 2.90. Imago BioSciences has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.16.

Imago BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops small molecule product candidates that target lysine-specific demethylase 1(LSD1), an enzyme that used in the production of blood cells in the bone marrow. Its lead product candidate is bomedemstat, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms chronic cancers of the bone marrow, such as myelofibrosis, essential thrombocythemia, and polycythemia vera.

