ICON Reaches Market Cap of $164.75 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 5th. ICON has a market cap of $164.75 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00001056 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 8.2% against the US dollar.
About ICON
ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.18376505 USD and is up 1.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $10,413,349.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.