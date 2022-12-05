Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY) Short Interest Update

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,400 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the October 31st total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,954 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 353,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 866,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after purchasing an additional 7,637 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 137.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 347,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 200,804 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 43.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE HY traded up $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,598. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.11. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling has a 12 month low of $20.99 and a 12 month high of $45.96. The stock has a market cap of $525.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.322 dividend. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is -11.76%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Sidoti upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

About Hyster-Yale Materials Handling

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

