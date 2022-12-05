Humanscape Price Tops $0.0908 on Top Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (HUM) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. One Humanscape token can currently be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humanscape has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $10.22 million and $1.18 million worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Humanscape alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.62 or 0.05999474 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.60 or 0.00500720 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,161.41 or 0.30192245 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,500,000 tokens. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @humanscape_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Humanscape is https://reddit.com/r/humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/humanscape-ico.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.