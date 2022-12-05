Hotaling Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,035 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 15,260 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $16,444,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd now owns 365,176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $245,917,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.2% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.1% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.43.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $9.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $184.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,050,016. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $166.18 and a one year high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $584.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 9,650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.58, for a total value of $2,012,797,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 455,467,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,001,396,966.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.93, for a total transaction of $7,321,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,119,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,873,474,163 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

