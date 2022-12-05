Hotaling Investment Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $1,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CPT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $165.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Camden Property Trust from $169.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.83.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of CPT stock traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $117.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 976,907. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.35 and a 200-day moving average of $128.27. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $107.90 and a 52 week high of $180.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.54%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $238,001.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,260,357.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 167 properties containing 56,850 apartment homes across the United States.

