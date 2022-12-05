Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RY. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 56.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 40.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

RY traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.96. The company had a trading volume of 11,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,803. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.29. The company has a market cap of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.84. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of $83.63 and a 1 year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be given a $0.9832 dividend. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 43.02%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Desjardins increased their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.09.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

