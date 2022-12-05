Hotaling Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,625 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JCPB – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hotaling Investment Management LLC owned 0.73% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 585.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28,751 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,138,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,699,000 after purchasing an additional 8,063 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $9,060,000. Windsor Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $2,776,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $240,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,510. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.28. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.51 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

