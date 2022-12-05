Hotaling Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds LLC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $2,993,000. Private Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 186,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,014,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth $1,116,000. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.95. 103,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,941,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.40. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.