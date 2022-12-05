Hotaling Investment Management LLC Buys 4,057 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP raised its position in Mondelez International by 1,626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 113,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,075,000 after purchasing an additional 107,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Mondelez International by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 480,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,935,000 after purchasing an additional 48,724 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $67.33. The company had a trading volume of 31,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,534,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a 200 day moving average of $61.86. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $69.47.

A number of research firms have commented on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lowered their price target on Mondelez International to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.94.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

