Horizen (ZEN) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $142.74 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for about $10.89 or 0.00063171 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $142.74 million and $5.84 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Horizen has traded up 18.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00266499 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.13 or 0.00087805 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001982 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003050 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000219 BTC.

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,111,575 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global.

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

