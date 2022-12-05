Hooked Protocol Tops One Day Trading Volume of $96.31 Million (HOOK)

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00012828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market cap of $109.65 million and $96.31 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,025.34 or 0.06010445 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00502134 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 28.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,165.13 or 0.30277523 BTC.

Hooked Protocol Token Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 2.38643962 USD and is up 7.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $155,041,992.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

