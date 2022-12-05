Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HNGKY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the October 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hongkong Land Stock Performance

Hongkong Land stock opened at $20.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.41. Hongkong Land has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $29.32.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded Hongkong Land from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Hongkong Land Company Profile

Hongkong Land Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of properties in Hong Kong, Macau, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Development Properties. It owns and manages approximately 850,000 square meters of office and luxury retail property primarily in Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, and Jakarta.

