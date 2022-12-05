Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) Short Interest Up 7.0% in November

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the October 31st total of 1,580,000 shares. Approximately 14.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 289,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 4,755 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Hibbett by 91.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hibbett by 10.5% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at $1,137,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Hibbett from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Hibbett from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Hibbett from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Hibbett Stock Up 3.7 %

Hibbett Announces Dividend

HIBB stock opened at $66.22 on Monday. Hibbett has a twelve month low of $39.58 and a twelve month high of $78.87. The company has a market cap of $848.08 million, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $54.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 12.59%.

About Hibbett

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

