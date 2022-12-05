HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

HEXPOL AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXPLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,000 shares, a decrease of 13.5% from the October 31st total of 127,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 550.0 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on HEXPOL AB (publ) from SEK 108 to SEK 110 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

HEXPOL AB (publ) Stock Performance

OTCMKTS HXPLF opened at $11.22 on Monday. HEXPOL AB has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.08.

About HEXPOL AB (publ)

HEXPOL AB (publ) develops, manufactures, and sells various polymer compounds and engineered products in Sweden and internationally. It operates through two business areas, HEXPOL Compounding and HEXPOL Engineered Products. The HEXPOL Compounding business area offers rubber compounds, including elastomers, such as silicone and fluoro-carbon rubber; and thermoplastic elastomer and thermoplastic compounds for the automotive and engineering, construction, transportation, energy, oil and gas, consumer, and wire and cable industries, as well as manufacturers of medical technology.

Further Reading

