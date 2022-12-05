Hermez Network Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 5th. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $150.19 million and $531,422.41 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for $4.11 or 0.00024048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17,095.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00010782 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005850 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00036043 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00048309 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005776 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00021324 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.09 or 0.00240346 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (HEZ) is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.15529584 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $561,422.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

