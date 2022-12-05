Hermez Network (HEZ) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $151.86 Million

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 4th. Hermez Network has a market cap of $151.86 million and approximately $549,345.78 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.16 or 0.00024153 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.13871895 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $522,825.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hermez Network directly using US dollars.

