Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 694,600 shares, a drop of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 793,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 186,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Commerce

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 6,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,366.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 6,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.35 per share, with a total value of $88,611.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 333,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,785,366.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $328,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,653.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HTBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Heritage Commerce by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Price Performance

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ HTBK opened at $14.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.04. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The stock has a market cap of $857.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Heritage Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Heritage Commerce to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heritage Commerce to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

