Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Down 12.5%

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Rating) was down 12.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 177,889 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 96,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.96 target price on Hemostemix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$10.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.23.

Hemostemix Inc, a biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions. The company develops cell therapy products from the patient's own blood, which is a non-invasive source of therapeutic cells. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Canada and the United States, as well as for the treatment of heart and peripheral arterial diseases.

